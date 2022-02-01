Pak launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive

Pakistan on Tuesday launched a massive door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive involving about 55,000 teams to administer the vaccine, in an effort to combat the Omicron-driven fifth wave of the pandemic.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that about 55,000 teams will conduct the drive aimed at providing vaccination services at the doorstep.

The teams would administer first, second and booster doses as per demand on the occasion.

"First phase of the campaign is starting from today (Tuesday) and will last for two weeks. Its target is to vaccinate more than 35 million people," Umar said.

He said those not vaccinated so far should get inoculated and those already given the first dose should get the second dose.

"If you have gotten both and it has been more than six months, then please get the booster dose," he said.

Umar said that the country would return to normalcy once every eligible person was vaccinated, stressing that towns and cities with higher vaccinated population witnessed less COVID-19 cases.

Pakistan recorded 5,327 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,439,366, according to the data of Ministry of National Health Services.

The country reported 32 deaths during the period, pushing the total number of fatalities to 29,301.

The number of active COVID cases stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Pakistan has so far administered over 174 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 80 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the US has provided 4.7 million additional doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan. With this, the total number of COVID-19 vaccines given by the US to Pakistan has reached 47.4 million.

