Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partnership

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a significant meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Their discussions focused on pivotal issues, including housing and the detention of a Columbia University student by federal immigration agents.

This meeting marked the second encounter between Mamdani and Trump since Mamdani's election win last year. Despite their differing political affiliations, with Mamdani being a Democrat and Trump a Republican, they've found common ground in addressing housing challenges in New York City. Their first meeting also centered around reducing housing costs.

Trump remains focused on making housing more affordable, reaffirming his commitment ahead of the midterm elections. However, economists note that trade and immigration policies have inflated construction costs, hindering progress. Mamdani has voiced concerns about Trump's immigration tactics and international policies, indicating both collaboration and contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)