Left Menu

Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

Taylor Twellman, a former MLS MVP, urges FIFA to adopt universal concussion substitution rules across all leagues, citing inconsistent protocols as a risk to players. Through his ThinkTaylor foundation, Twellman champions awareness for brain injury due to soccer’s varying medical infrastructure and protocols worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 03:47 IST
Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

Taylor Twellman, a renowned former MLS MVP, is calling on FIFA to establish mandatory concussion substitution rules across all leagues globally. He warns that inconsistent protocols among the 48 nations participating in this year's World Cup could endanger players.

Twellman, whose career ended due to post-concussion syndrome, has been a vocal advocate for brain injury awareness through his ThinkTaylor foundation. He argues that, despite FIFA's written protocols, there is a lack of consistent global application and education on concussion management.

Twellman highlights the diverse understanding of brain injuries across countries, emphasizing the need for universal standards in player safety. He commends the MLS for progress in this area but stresses that continuous improvement is necessary, urging players to take responsibility for their health.

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

 Nigeria
2
Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partnership

Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partners...

 Global
3
Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

 Global
4
Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026