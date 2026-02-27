Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

Taylor Twellman, a renowned former MLS MVP, is calling on FIFA to establish mandatory concussion substitution rules across all leagues globally. He warns that inconsistent protocols among the 48 nations participating in this year's World Cup could endanger players.

Twellman, whose career ended due to post-concussion syndrome, has been a vocal advocate for brain injury awareness through his ThinkTaylor foundation. He argues that, despite FIFA's written protocols, there is a lack of consistent global application and education on concussion management.

Twellman highlights the diverse understanding of brain injuries across countries, emphasizing the need for universal standards in player safety. He commends the MLS for progress in this area but stresses that continuous improvement is necessary, urging players to take responsibility for their health.