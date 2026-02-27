Albania's Political Turmoil: Deputy PM Balluku's Dismissal Amid Corruption Allegations

In a dramatic political twist, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama dismissed his deputy, Belinda Balluku, late Thursday amid serious corruption allegations, a move that has ignited opposition protests. Balluku stands accused of manipulating public tenders, with a special anti-corruption prosecution office, SPAK, charging her over questionable construction contracts from 2021 worth over 200 million euros.

Facing potential arrest, Balluku's fate now lies in the hands of parliament, set to decide on March 5 whether her immunity will be revoked. This legal development is closely tied to Albania's ambitions to join the European Union by 2030, as the bloc demands rigorous anti-corruption measures. Balluku, also the infrastructure minister, denies any misconduct.

Despite standing by her for months, Prime Minister Rama has not provided specific reasons for her abrupt dismissal, which comes as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle affecting seven ministerial roles. As protests rage and scrutiny intensifies from EU officials on Albania's corruption handling, the political atmosphere grows increasingly charged.

