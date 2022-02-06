S.Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID cases with new daily record
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-02-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 06:09 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea on Sunday surpassed one million cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Yonhap news agency reported, as health officials reported a new daily high of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.
Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, with 15 new deaths reported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Yonhap
- Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rio de Janeiro delays Carnival parades as omicron spreads
Science News Roundup: Small children getting less sick from Omicron; Genetic mutation protects against severe COVID; Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti and more
Health News Roundup: Brazil's Health Ministry approves China's Sinovac shot for some children; Small children getting less sick from Omicron; Genetic mutation protects against severe COVID and more
Australia's Queensland state says peak of Omicron two weeks away
Taiwan on COVID alert as domestic Omicron cases spike