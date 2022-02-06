Left Menu

S.Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID cases with new daily record

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-02-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 06:09 IST
South Korea on Sunday surpassed one million cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Yonhap news agency reported, as health officials reported a new daily high of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.

Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, with 15 new deaths reported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

