Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports 2 new COVID cases on Feb 23

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that a total of two new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 23.

Both cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

