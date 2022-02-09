Indian envoy Acquino Vimal meets new SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming in Beijing

Left Menu

Acquino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India on Wednesday met new Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming and briefed about India's upcoming presidency of SCO 2022-23.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:45 IST
"Cd'A @acquino met new SCO Secretary-General Mr Zhang Ming & briefed on India's initiatives especially related to India's upcoming presidency of SCO 2022-23," tweeted Embassy of India in Beijing, China.

The SCO, also known as the Shanghai Pact, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance comprising of eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

