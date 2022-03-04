Left Menu

Brazil to grant temporary visas, residence permits to Ukrainians

Despite the gesture of welcoming the Ukrainians, the president has sought to maintain Brazil's neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing his country's dependence on Russian fertilizers.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 03:26 IST
Brazil's government announced on Thursday that it will grant temporary visas and residence permits to Ukrainians and stateless people affected by Russia's invasion of its neighbor, according to the country's official gazette.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that Brazil was close to signing off on the measure, citing a source with knowledge of the plan. The business representative of the Ukrainian embassy in Brasilia, Anatoliy Tkach, said that there are already some inquiries from Ukrainians interested in coming to Brazil, although he recognized numbers were small.

"It's not many (people), they are usually family members of the Ukrainians who are already here," he said. On Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had said he would allow Ukrainians to enter Brazil via humanitarian visas.

Brazil has already adopted similar measures with Haitian immigrants, Syrian refugees and, more recently, Afghans. Despite the gesture of welcoming the Ukrainians, the president has sought to maintain Brazil's neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing his country's dependence on Russian fertilizers.

