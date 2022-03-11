Mexico reports 197 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,098 new cases
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-03-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 04:52 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico reported 197 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 320,607, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 8,098 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,591,871.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Mexico
Advertisement