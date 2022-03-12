Left Menu

TN inoculated 91.90 pc of population with first dose: Health Minister

The vaccination exercise was also conducted in primary health centres, anganwadi centres, government hospitals and schools across the state.The health department commenced the mass vaccination programme on September 12, 2021 and has been conducting it every week.On the status of precautionary booster dose, the release said, 7,00,865 people 73 per cent received the jabs till date.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:20 IST
TN inoculated 91.90 pc of population with first dose: Health Minister
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 91.90 per cent of its population with the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19 with 82,812 people getting covered during the 24th mega vaccination camp held on Saturday, State Minister Ma Subramanian said.

As much as 74.44 per cent were covered with the second dose with 4,63,494 people receiving the vaccines during the mass exercise, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said.

In total, 5,65,494 people were covered during the drive on Saturday that included 19,188 people receiving the precautionary booster dose, he said in a press release.

Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive in Fore Shore Estate in the city. The vaccination exercise was also conducted in primary health centres, anganwadi centres, government hospitals and schools across the state.

The health department commenced the mass vaccination programme on September 12, 2021 and has been conducting it every week.

On the status of precautionary booster dose, the release said, 7,00,865 people (73 per cent) received the jabs till date. On vaccination to 15-18 year olds, the release said 28,13,278 people received the first dose while 18,53,622 people received the second dose till date.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally rolled out the vaccination exercise for the 15-18 age category on January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

