Brazil reports 11,287 new cases of coronavirus, 171 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 04:06 IST
Brazil recorded 11,287 new coronavirus cases and 171 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered 29,380,063 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 655,249, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

