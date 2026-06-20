Vance says he expects to travel to Switzerland for Iran talks within days
US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland for talks with Iran in the coming days, pending delicate diplomatic coordination.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in a Fox News interview on Saturday that he expects to travel to Switzerland for talks with Iran soon.
"I expect that I will leave sometime in the next couple of days, but you know it's always a delicate coordination dance and the diplomatic protocols," Vance said.
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