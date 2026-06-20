Vance says he expects to travel to Switzerland for Iran talks within days

Us Vice President Jd Vance Said In A Fox News Interview On Saturday That He Expects To Travel To Switzerland For Talks With Iran Soon I Expect That I Will Leave Sometime In The Next Couple Of Days

​U.S. ​Vice ‌President JD ​Vance said in ‌a Fox News interview on Saturday that ‌he expects to ‌travel to Switzerland for talks with Iran ⁠soon.

"I ​expect ⁠that I will leave ⁠sometime in the ​next couple of days, ⁠but you know it's ⁠always ​a delicate coordination dance ⁠and the diplomatic protocols," ⁠Vance ⁠said.