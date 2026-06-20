Suspected hacker sends unauthorized alert across Brazil

Brazil's government suspects a hacking attack triggered an unauthorized alert sent to cell phones across parts of the country, containing the word "misanthropy", on Saturday morning.

Reuters | Brazils Government Suspects A Hacking Attack Triggered An Unauthorized Alert Sent To Cell Phones Across Parts Of The Country Early On Saturday In A Statement | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:04 IST
Suspected hacker sends unauthorized alert across Brazil
Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's ​government suspects a ‌hacking attack ​triggered an unauthorized alert sent ‌to cell phones across parts of the country early on Saturday.

In a ‌statement, the National Protection and ‌Civil Defense Secretariat said the country's citizens' notification system was taken offline at around ⁠1:30 ​a.m. ⁠local time (0430 GMT) after a message containing ⁠the word "misanthropy" - meaning hatred of humanity - ​was sent to users in several ⁠states.

The unauthorized alert, which was ⁠ordered ​remotely, will be handed to the Federal Police for investigation, ⁠and the notification system will be restored ⁠as ⁠soon as possible, according to the statement.

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