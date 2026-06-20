Suspected hacker sends unauthorized alert across Brazil
Brazil's government suspects a hacking attack triggered an unauthorized alert sent to cell phones across parts of the country, containing the word "misanthropy", on Saturday morning.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's government suspects a hacking attack triggered an unauthorized alert sent to cell phones across parts of the country early on Saturday.
In a statement, the National Protection and Civil Defense Secretariat said the country's citizens' notification system was taken offline at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) after a message containing the word "misanthropy" - meaning hatred of humanity - was sent to users in several states.
The unauthorized alert, which was ordered remotely, will be handed to the Federal Police for investigation, and the notification system will be restored as soon as possible, according to the statement.