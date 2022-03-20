Left Menu

Mumbai sees 27 COVID-19 cases, no death; 44 recoveries bring active tally to 298

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:05 IST
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,57,561, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

So far, 10,37,686 people have recovered from the infection, including 44 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 298 active cases, he said.

With 16,533 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai reached 1,64,92,470, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 18,821 days.

