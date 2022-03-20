Mumbai sees 27 COVID-19 cases, no death; 44 recoveries bring active tally to 298

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,57,561, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

So far, 10,37,686 people have recovered from the infection, including 44 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 298 active cases, he said.

With 16,533 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai reached 1,64,92,470, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 18,821 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)