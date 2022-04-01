BiologicalE selected as recipient of mRNA technology from WHO technology transfer hub

After reviewing a number of proposals from India, WHO's Product Development for Vaccines Advisory Committee (PDVAC) today selected the company BiologicalE (Bio E) as a recipient of mRNA technology from the WHO technology transfer hub.

Bio E already manufactures a number of critical vaccines, including Corbevax, a second generation vaccine for COVID-19.

WHO and partners will work with the Indian government and Bio E to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support so that the company can start producing mRNA vaccines as soon as possible.

Primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency, the hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, including treatments, and target other priorities such as malaria, HIV and cancer.