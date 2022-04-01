IAEA webinar series on mentorship and gender mainstreaming in human health launched

Mentoring is a powerful tool to help staff develop their career and can help in addressing workplace inequalities, such as gender, in the medical sector. Most professionals with mentors feel more secure, empowered and valuable at work, highlighted speakers at the first of a recently launched IAEA webinar series on mentorship and gender mainstreaming in human health, radiation medicine and nutrition.

Aimed at enabling knowledge sharing by mentors and mentees, as well as gender focal points, the webinars link next generation leaders with international scientists, executives, and global decision-makers of today. With concrete examples, each event will demonstrate how mentorship can efficiently and effectively contribute to developing future leaders and to facilitate knowledge transfer for career success.

"The webinar series will help professionals and managers involved in nuclear applications in human health include mentoring as a core element in effective organizational change management," said May Abdel Wahab, Director of the IAEA Division of Human Health. "We want to highlight the importance of partnerships that create opportunities to achieve positive mentorship outcomes. The webinars will engage role models in the human health sector and connect them with talented women and men within and outside the IAEA."

Successful mentor–mentee relationships: real world examples

At the first webinar of the series on 14 March 2022, three prominent radiation oncologists from Indonesia shared their experiences of how being a mentor or a mentee helped them achieve their goals and advance their careers.

"What I learned by being a mentor and a mentee at the same time is that energy, investment of time and a strong commitment are required from both sides," said Professor Soehartati Gondhowiardjo, President of the Indonesian Radiation Oncology Society and Senior Consultant at the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Universitas Indonesia. "However, we should not underestimate the important role of a mentor whose guidance and support can be seen as a determinant of success for a mentee."

Soehartati cited a notable Indonesian figure in the field of education, who had said that "a mentor should stand in front of mentees to give examples, walk among them to motivate, and stand behind them to push them forward."

Speakers discussed how a partnership between a mentee and a mentor could provide both with opportunities to discover talents, build and apply skills, and gain knowledge and expertise. Growth and development objectives of the mentee, supplementing learning experiences through regular training and ongoing coaching with feedback from managers, were also highlighted.

Upcoming webinars will continue to present successful examples of mentor–mentee relationships and gender mainstreaming from other countries and medical fields.