Left Menu

Maha: CPI(M) leader Barkya Mangat dies of cancer

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:32 IST
Maha: CPI(M) leader Barkya Mangat dies of cancer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Barkya Mangat, a senior CPI(M) leader from Palghar in Maharashtra, has died at the age of 69 while undergoing treatment for abdominal cancer, party functionaries said here on Friday.

He died in a hospital in Vapi in neighboring Gujarat on Thursday night, they added.

Mangat, whose body was kept at the CPI(M) office in Talasari to allow people to pay tribute and was then cremated during the day, is survived by his son and three daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022