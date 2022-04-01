No fresh COVID-19 case in Nagaland

Nagaland on Friday did not report any new COVID-19 case, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 35,476 while the Coronavirus death toll remained at 759 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 33,217 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.63 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 16 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested 4,69,176 lakh samples for the infection.

A total of 15,81,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday.

