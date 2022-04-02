Nashik sees 1 COVID-19 case, 1 recovery; active tally drops to 12

Nashik's COVID-19 tally touched 4,76,013 on Saturday with the addition of one case, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,102 people have been discharged post recovery, including one during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 12, he added.

