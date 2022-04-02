Left Menu

Nashik sees 1 COVID-19 case, 1 recovery; active tally drops to 12

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:05 IST
Nashik sees 1 COVID-19 case, 1 recovery; active tally drops to 12
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik's COVID-19 tally touched 4,76,013 on Saturday with the addition of one case, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,102 people have been discharged post recovery, including one during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 12, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022