Gujarat reports 11 COVID-19 cases, active patient count drops to 64

Gujarat reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, which took the state's case tally to 12,23,922, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942 as no new fatality was reported, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 16 to touch 12,12,916, leaving Gujarat with an active caseload of 64. Ahmedabad reported four new cases, followed by two each in Anand, Vadodara and Valsad and one in Panchmahal district.

With 27,005 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, the total of doses administered so far in the state rose to 10.62 crore, a government release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no active case as of Saturday, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,922, new cases 11, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,916, active cases 64, people tested so far - figures not released.

