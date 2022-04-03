Left Menu

Assam boy designs sensor-enabled smart shoe for the visually impaired

In a bid to help visually impaired people, a young boy from Assam's Karimganj district has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 11:46 IST
In a bid to help visually impaired people, a young boy from Assam's Karimganj district has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe. Ankurit Karmakar, a 9th standard student from Rowland's Memorial High School in the Karimganj district has designed the smart shoe that allows visually impaired people to stay safe from obstacles that come along their way while walking.

"I made this smart shoe for blind people. If there is an obstacle in the way of a blind person, then the sensor of the shoe will detect the obstacle and the buzzer will give an alert. When the buzzer will ring, the visually impaired person will be able to hear it and he can become alert and act accordingly to avoid the obstacle," Karmakar told ANI. Karmakar also said that he was inspired to design the smart shoe by a person from Great Britain who also made the same kind of shoe. He also said that he wants to be a scientist in the future. "My aim is to become a scientist. I will do such work which will help the people," he added. (ANI)

