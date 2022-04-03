Gujarat reports 10 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,23,932

Gujarat on Sunday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,23,932, while an equal number of people getting discharged increased the recovery count to 12,12,926, a state health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, leaving the state with 64 active cases, he added.

The addition to the tally during the day comprised three cases each in Ahmedabad and Patan, two in Mehsana and one each in Surat and Vadodara, he said.

A government release said 10.62 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the state so far, including 4,776 on Sunday.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be free of active cases, a local official said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,932, new cases 10, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,926, active cases 64, people tested so far - figures not released.

