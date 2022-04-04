Goa: Service of contractual staff engaged to fight COVID-19 pandemic extended by one year

The service period of contractual staff engaged by the Goa government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic was extended by a year by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday, an official said.

The CM applauded the work put in by these staffers, comprising nurses, technicians and multi-tasking staff (MTS), whose contract tenure was to end in a few days, he added.

“The extension for a year may be given to those officials who have rendered their services on contract basis for more than six months. Preference will be given to these candidates as and when regular posts are filled up in the near future,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)