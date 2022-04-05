FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year.
Western diplomats have expressed concern about separating children from their parents as part of COVID curbs - a situation that has arisen in Shanghai as the government tries to stamp out the spread of the virus. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* A renewed surge of COVID-19 in Britain has forced airlines including EasyJet to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as staff sickness levels soar. * Boris Johnson has not received a police fine relating to breaches of COVID regulations, his spokesman said.
* Sweden will give a fourth shot of vaccine to people aged 65 and above to boost their defences against the disease, the health agency said. AMERICAS
* The U.S. national public health agency said on Monday the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for nearly three of every four coronavirus variants in the country. * Any World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement on COVID-19 vaccines should include more than just a waiver on intellectual property, Mexico's representative to the trade body said, in a sign that consensus is proving tough to forge.
AFRICA * South Africa's national state of disaster, in place for more than two years in response to COVID-19, will end from midnight local time on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19, authorities said on Monday.
China's latest response to the Omicron variant is causing a chill that will lay a frost over the country's budding economic spring. It suggests politicians pushing hardline COVID measures have the upper hand and that more anti-Omicron shock-and-awe may follow. * China's transport ministry expects a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights during the three-day Qingming holiday due to a flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the country.
* Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) said its potential COVID-19 vaccine using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has been approved by China's medical products regulator to enter clinical trials. * Roche said the U.S. FDA granted priority review to its Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Caution prevailed in global financial markets on Monday with talk of more sanctions being imposed on Russia over its actions against Ukraine, while a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve continued to fuel recession worries.
* Five of China's largest banks have said the country's lenders face multiple headwinds this year that include the pandemic, global politics and domestic turmoil in the real estate industry. * Singapore's central bank is likely to tighten its policy settings at its review this month, the third time in a row, as inflationary pressures intensify due to global supply-side disruptions and an easing of the city-state's border controls.
