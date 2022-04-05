Shanghai reports 13,086 new asymptomatic, 268 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for April 4

The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 13,086 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 268 symptomatic cases on April 4, the city government said on its official WeChat channel on Tuesday.

The number of asymptomatic cases rose from 8,581 the previous day and came after a city-wide testing programme that saw more than 25 million people swabbed. The number of symptomatic cases fell from 425 a day earlier.

Shanghai went into a two-stage lockdown last week as authorities worked to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)