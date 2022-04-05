Left Menu

90 pc Indians believe most people don’t have mask or not wearing it properly: Survey

As several states have decided to end the mask mandate amid the declining COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent Indians believe that most people either do not have a mask or are not wearing it properly, a survey has found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:48 IST
90 pc Indians believe most people don’t have mask or not wearing it properly: Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As several states have decided to end the mask mandate amid the declining COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent Indians believe that most people either do not have a mask or are not wearing it properly, a survey has found. The survey was conducted by LocalCircles, a social media platform that raises people's voices. According to LocalCircles, the survey received more than 30,000 responses from people residing in 349 districts of India.

The respondents were asked questions to understand ''where things stand currently in regards to masking compliance as states remove the mask mandate''. As per the survey, 57 per cent of the respondents said that most of the people in their areas have a mask but don't wear it properly, while 22 per cent said that most have a mask but don't wear it at all. As many as 11 per cent of the participants said, "Most don't even have a mask with them now". Only 7 per cent respondents said that most have a mask and wear it properly, while 3 per cent did not have an opinion, the survey found. Around 68 per cent of the respondents were men while 32 per cent were women, it said, adding that 48 per cent of the respondents were from tier 1, 31 per cent from tier 2 and 21 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. Also, of those who are wearing masks, 66.67 per cent are wearing a "cloth mask" which provides limited protection from the viral infection, the survey showed.

Several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Maharashtra, have lifted COVID-19 restrictions and made use of face masks optional in public places in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases across the country.

As per the survey, the compliance is very low already and such mandates issued by some state governments could lead to masking becoming an exception rather than the norm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022