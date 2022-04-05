Italy reports 88,173 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 194 deaths
Italy reported 88,173 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 30,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 194 from 125. The country has reported 14.97 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,246 on Tuesday, up from 10,241 a day earlier.
Italy has registered 160,103 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,246 on Tuesday, up from 10,241 a day earlier. There were 57 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 36 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 471 from a previous 483.
Some 588,576 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day.
