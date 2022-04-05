Left Menu

Italy reports 88,173 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 194 deaths

Italy reported 88,173 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 30,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 194 from 125. The country has reported 14.97 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,246 on Tuesday, up from 10,241 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:26 IST
Italy reports 88,173 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 194 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 88,173 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 30,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 194 from 125. Italy has registered 160,103 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.97 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,246 on Tuesday, up from 10,241 a day earlier. There were 57 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 36 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 471 from a previous 483.

Some 588,576 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022