Mizoram logs 149 fresh COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 149 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 26 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,25,112, a health department official said. The COVID-19 fatality remained at 687 as the state had not reported any new fatality since Monday, he said.

The 149 fresh cases were detected from 1,423 samples tested. The single-day positivity rate is 10.47 per cent.

Mizoram now has 755 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,670 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 157 people on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.30 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.70 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)