Mizoram logs 149 fresh COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 149 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 26 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,25,112, a health department official said. The COVID-19 fatality remained at 687 as the state had not reported any new fatality since Monday, he said.The 149 fresh cases were detected from 1,423 samples tested.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:09 IST
The 149 fresh cases were detected from 1,423 samples tested. The single-day positivity rate is 10.47 per cent.

Mizoram now has 755 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,670 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 157 people on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.30 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.70 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine.

