Mumbai logs 51 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh fatalities

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 51 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 10,58,236, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. This is the second day in a row that the city has logged over 50 cases. At least 56 infections were recorded on Tuesday. At least 38 patients were discharged from hospitals, while no fresh casualties were reported during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,38,394 and toll remained steady at 19,559, the official said.

Mumbai presently has 283 active cases and has recorded a recovery rate of COVID-19 is 98 per cent, he said, adding that the positivity rate of the city is at 0.003 per cent.

As many as 14,655 COVID-19 swab samples were tested in the city in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,66,82,848, the official said.

The current doubling rate in the city is at 18,284 days, while the overall growth rate of cases between March 30 to April 5 is 0.004 per cent, it was stated.

As per the civic bulletin, 47 of 51 new cases were asymptomatic and only four patients were hospitalised. Only 22 of the total 26,151 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases during the third wave, which according to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was started from December 21, 2021.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4 2021, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)