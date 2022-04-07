U.S. FDA aims to decide on strain selection for COVID boosters by June

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is aiming to come up with a decision on coronavirus strain selection for the composition of future COVID-19 boosters by June, as a panel of its advisers met on Wednesday to discuss the issue. "We should be thinking of a May to June time frame here," said Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, during the meeting, adding that there is some wiggle room.

The panel of outside experts was convened to discuss how and whether to use additional vaccine boosters after data from Israel showed a fourth dose lowered rates of severe COVID among older people. The advisory panel was not expected to vote on any specific vaccine, but the agency said their discussions could help forge a strategy for future use of booster doses.

Data presented to the panel showed that vaccines lose much of their effectiveness in preventing infections from the Omicron variant of the virus, but were better at preventing severe disease. That composition of future boosters may need to be tweaked to align with new variants, the FDA said. Those concerns, and data that showed waning protection of vaccines over time, drove U.S. health officials to authorize a second booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer /BioNTech shots for people aged 50 and older and the immunocompromised.

"This discussion today is a much larger discussion. It's a discussion for what do we do about the entire population, and what do we do when we think the virus has evolved further," Marks said. A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine lowered rates of severe COVID-19 among those 60 and older but offered only short-lived additional protection against infection, the study from Israel released on Tuesday found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)