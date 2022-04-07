Left Menu

MP logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 72

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,183 on Thursday after detection of six new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was recorded in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.06 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 10,30,377, leaving the state with 72 active cases, the official informed.

With 8,691 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,89,15,522, he added.

A government release said 11,65,55,715 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 76,185 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,183, new cases 06, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,377, active cases 72, number of tests so far 2,89,15,522.

