India reports 1,109 fresh COVID infections in last 24 hours

India reported 1,109 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.24 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 11,492, which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 1,213 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,00,002. The recovery rate is 98.76 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 43 patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the country is now at 5,21,573. As many as 4,53,582 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 79.29 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far. The weekly positivity rate is 0.23 per cent.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 16,80,118 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,85,38,88,663. (ANI)

