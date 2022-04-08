Left Menu

Sonowal reviews preparations for groundbreaking of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar

The Union Minister and Secretary of the Ayush Ministry travelled to the site of the ceremony in Jamnagar and took stock of the preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:00 IST
Sonowal reviews preparations for groundbreaking of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar
While Jamnagar will serve as the hub, the new Centre is being designed to engage and benefit all regions of the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the site in Jamnagar where the groundbreaking of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is going to be organized on 19th April. Secretary Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha also accompanied with the minister. Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Ayush had signed the host Country Agreement with World Health Organization (WHO) for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in India.

The groundbreaking ceremony for GCTM, which will take place on 19th April in Jamnagar, Gujarat will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. The Union Minister and Secretary of the Ayush Ministry travelled to the site of the ceremony in Jamnagar and took stock of the preparations. After the site visit, the Minister held a review meeting with district officials and addressed the press about the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine, discussed the key highlights of the partnership between the Ayush Ministry and the WHO and emphasized the ever-increasing importance of traditional medicine in a post-COVID world.

Commenting on the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, Shri Sarbananda Sonawal, said, "The primary objective of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is to integrate the benefits of traditional medicine from across the world with modern science and technology. This initiative will help develop affordable and reliable health services for India as well as the global community and we only have Prime Minister Modi to thank for this. Bringing together modern science, innovation and traditional medicine will pave the way for building a sustainable healthcare system. We look forward to the upcoming event in Jamnagar to celebrate the collaborative and strategic efforts by the W.H.O. and the Government of India."

While Jamnagar will serve as the hub, the new Centre is being designed to engage and benefit all regions of the world. GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to the global health. It will focus on building solid evidence base for policies and standards on traditional medicine practices and products and help countries integrate it as appropriate into their health systems and regulate its quality and safety for optimal and sustainable impact.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022