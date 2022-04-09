Left Menu

Mumbai sees 55 COVID-19 cases, no death; 49 recoveries leave active tally at 305

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:43 IST
Mumbai sees 55 COVID-19 cases, no death; 49 recoveries leave active tally at 305
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Saturday reported 55 COVID-19 cases, up from 49 a day earlier, taking the tally here to 10,58,381, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,560, a civic official said.

Of the 55 new cases, 53, or 96 per cent, are asymptomatic, while two have been hospitalised, he said.

So far, 10,38,516 people have been discharged post recovery, including 49 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 305 active cases, the official added.

With 8,735 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mubai reached 1,67,11,716, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022