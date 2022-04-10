Left Menu

China reports 1,351 new confirmed COVID cases on April 9 vs 1,350 a day earlier

China reported 1,351 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 9, the national health authority said, compared with 1,350 the day before. Of the new cases, 1,318 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,334 on April 8. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 25,111, compared with 23,815 a day earlier.

As of April 9, mainland China had confirmed 164,393 cases.

