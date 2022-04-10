Left Menu

The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday emphasised the need for greater private sector participation in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:49 IST
VP Naidu calls for greater participation of private sector in strengthening health infrastructure
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday emphasised the need for greater private sector participation in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in India. He was in Safdarjung Development Area in New Delhi for the inauguration of the Mahajan Imaging Facility.

Noting that catering to India's healthcare needs is a stupendous task, he called upon the private sector to complement the government efforts and take "medical profession and allied activities as a mission". Naidu said that making world-class health infrastructure and diagnostics accessible to people is the need of the hour.

The Vice President added that the high-standard diagnostics will enable doctors to diagnose more accurately and make safer interventions. Highlighting the worrying trend of increasing non-communicable diseases in India, Naidu urged the medical fraternity in the private sector to create awareness among people, particularly the youth, on the dangers posed by a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits. He appealed to the people to shun a sedentary lifestyle and adopt a healthy way of living.

Naidu further said the COVID-19 pandemic and rapidly changing climate "teach us many lessons about our habits and way of life". He called for spending more time in the lap of nature and adopting a more sustainable lifestyle. The Vice President complimented the management of the Mahajan Imaging for their efforts in coming up with an advanced diagnostic facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

