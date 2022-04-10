COVID-19: MP begins administering precautionary dose to 18-59 age group, but setting up pvt centres for it may take some time, says official

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday started administering the precautionary dose against coronavirus to people in the age group of 18-59 years, but it may take some time to set up private centres for the purpose, a state government official said. The precautionary doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for this age group will be available at private medical centres at a cost of Rs 386.25, including a service charge of Rs 150, Director (Vaccination), National Health Mission, Dr Santosh Shukla told PTI. "The rollout of precautionary dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been started in the state. People should get information about such centres in their respective cities on the CoWIN portal," he said. Such private centres will need to purchase the vaccines and the entire process may take some time to start the facility, the official said. Those who have completed 39 weeks or 273 days after getting the second jab of coronavirus will be eligible for the precautionary dose, and the decision in this regard was taken by the Centre only on Saturday, he noted. For healthcare and frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years, the third dose will be free at government hospitals, he added.

The Centre announced on Saturday that the precaution dose of anti-COVID19 vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres beginning April 10.

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

The Centre has told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine like the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the vaccine cost.

