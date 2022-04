Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Alzheimer's drugmakers seek accelerated FDA review despite U.S. coverage decision

Eisai Co Ltd and Eli Lilly and Co on Friday said they still plan to seek accelerated U.S. approval for experimental Alzheimer's drugs even after the Medicare health plan decided to severely limit coverage of medicines approved in that manner. On Thursday, after a months-long review and a pressure campaign from patient advocacy groups, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said it would only pay for Biogen Inc's Aduhelm, and other drugs that work in a similar fashion, for patients enrolled in valid clinical studies, unless the treatments demonstrate clear evidence of patient benefit.

Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care

Alabama's Republican governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature just a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. The measure makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reports 1,351 new confirmed COVID cases on April 9 vs 1,350 a day earlier

China reported 1,351 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 9, the national health authority said, compared with 1,350 the day before. Of the new cases, 1,318 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,334 on April 8.

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January.

Omicron spawns U.S. search for better kids' masks, new standard

The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. Adult N95 masks are federally regulated and considered a gold standard. They were among the "better masks" U.S. health officials recommended in January to protect against Omicron. For children, no comparable U.S.-regulated mask exists, and some concerned parents turned to kid-sized masks made to South Korea's KF94 or China's KN95 standards instead.

India's COVID-19 vaccine prices cut as booster program is extended

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have cut the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines as the country plans to offer booster doses to all adults from Sunday. The cost of SII's Covishield will drop to 225 rupees ($2.96) a dose from 600 rupees for private hospitals, chief executive Adar Poonawalla said in a Tweet on Saturday.

Shanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies

Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday and sought to assure locked-down residents of China's most populous city that supply bottlenecks affecting availability of food and other items would ease. Streets remained largely silent in the city of 26 million people as curbs under its "zero tolerance" policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to move freely.

China reports 1,350 new confirmed COVID cases on April 8 vs 1,576 a day earlier

China reported 1,350 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 1,576 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,334 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,540 a day earlier.

Belgium orders Ferrero plant shut over Kinder salmonella link

Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionary group Ferrero on Friday to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates. Ferrero, which recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products from shelves in Spain, Britain, Ireland and United States, said other Kinder products made at its Arlon site had also been recalled.

