China reports 1,272 new COVID cases on April 11 vs 1,184 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,272 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,184 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638. As of April 11, mainland China had confirmed 166,849 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 06:55 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 1,272 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,184 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,251 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,164 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 23,387, compared with 26,411 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 11, mainland China had confirmed 166,849 cases.

