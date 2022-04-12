Left Menu

COVID-19: Mandaviya takes stock of 'XE variant', directs officials to boost vaccination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:58 IST
COVID-19: Mandaviya takes stock of 'XE variant', directs officials to boost vaccination
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting of the country's key experts on the new 'XE variant' of coronavirus, directed officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases.

He also asked the officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement from the ministry read.

The minister further emphasized on carrying out the ongoing vaccination drive at full pace and to vaccinate all eligible candidates, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health; Dr Randip Guleria, Director, AIIMS; Dr Balrama Bhargava, Director General, ICMR; Dr. N K Arora, chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India, and other senior officials of the health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022