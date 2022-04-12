Left Menu

Bengal logs 20 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal in the last 24 hours reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 20,17,715, the health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday.The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fresh fatality was recorded. West Bengal has thus far tested 24,889,160 samples for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:59 IST
West Bengal in the last 24 hours reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 20,17,715, the health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fresh fatality was recorded. The state now has 421 active cases, while 19,96,094 have recovered from the disease so far, including 36 in the last 24 hours. West Bengal has thus far tested 24,889,160 samples for COVID-19.

