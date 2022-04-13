Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland on Wednesday reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,487, a health department official said.

The three new cases were detected in Dimapur district, he said.

The northeastern state now has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,232 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.64 per cent while the death toll remained at 759 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Nagaland has so far tested 4,70,776 samples for the infection.

More than 15.98 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Tuesday.

