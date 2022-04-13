Left Menu

TB hospital to be set up in Ambala: Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A state-of-the-art five-storey hospital for treatment of tuberculosis will be set up in Ambala, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said here on Wednesday.

The hospital, which will also have facilities to treat chest and heart-related diseases, will be set up at a cost of Rs 54.38 crore, he said.

Vij said the 100-bed TB hospital would be the only hospital of its kind in north India, besides a dedicated facility for the disease in Delhi.

''The hospital will have state-of-the-art ICUs where TB and chest disease patients can be admitted separately. Emergency services will be available 24 hours for chest and heart patients,'' he said, as per an official statement.

The hospital will be built on two acres of land after demolishing the old TB hospital building, Vij said.

He added that the hospital would also be used as a nodal centre for TB and heart disease training.

A separate laboratory building would be constructed on the hospital premises, the minister said.

