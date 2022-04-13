Left Menu

COVID-19: Three new cases in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported three fresh coronavirus positive cases, which took the tally to 11,52,214, an official said.The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the viral infection during the day.The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, he said.The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,148 after 10 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 32 active cases, he said.Raipur, Durg and Surajpur districts recorded one case each.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:57 IST
