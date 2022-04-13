COVID-19: Three new cases in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported three fresh coronavirus positive cases, which took the tally to 11,52,214, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the viral infection during the day.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,148 after 10 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 32 active cases, he said.

''Raipur, Durg and Surajpur districts recorded one case each. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 25 districts. As on Wednesday, there are no active cases in 15 districts of the state,'' the official said.

As 5,026 samples were examined during the day, the test count went up to 1,75,80,265.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,214, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,148, active cases 32, total tests 1,75,80,265.

