ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:30 IST
Delhi logs 299 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.49 pc
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Wednesday logged 299 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 health bulletin, 12,022 tests were conducted in the national capital. Of these, 7,411 were RT-PCR tests and 4,611 rapid antigen tests. Delhi has 814 active cases at present.

As many as 173 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking to total count to 18,39,909. In the last 24 hours, no one succumbed to the virus. The death toll is 26,158 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 18,66,881 positive cases of the infection. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent. In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 19,584 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 2,787 took the first dose and 9,997 took the second dose.

A total of 6,800 people took the 'precaution dose' in the last 24 hours. In the vaccination for children, 17,41,377 beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 have taken their vaccine jabs. Meanwhile, India reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

