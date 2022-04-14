Left Menu

China reports 3,020 new COVID in mainland on April 13 vs 1,513 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 3,020 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 13, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,513 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638. As of April 13, mainland China had confirmed 171,382 cases.

Mainland China reported 3,020 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 13, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,513 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 2,999 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,500 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 26,391 compared with 26,525 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 13, mainland China had confirmed 171,382 cases.

