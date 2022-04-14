MP records two coronavirus cases, lowest single-day rise this year

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded two new coronavirus cases and no pandemic-related deaths, a health official said here.

This was the lowest daily rise in infections recorded since the start of 2022, he added.

The COVID-19 case tally in the state reached 10,41,224, while death toll remained unchanged at 10,734.

The case positivity rate (infections found per 100 tests) stood at 0.02 per cent.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 10,30,448, leaving the state with 42 active cases, the official informed.

With 8,713 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,89,71,702.

A total of 11,68,98,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,484 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,224, new cases 2, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,448, active cases 42, number of tests so far 2,89,71,702.

