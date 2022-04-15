Left Menu

India logs 949 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India logged 949 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India logged 949 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The daily case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.25 per cent.

The active cases in the country stand at 11,191 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases. As many as 810 COVID patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 4,25,07,038.

The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.76 per cent. According to the Ministry, 3,67,213 COVID samples were tested during this period. 83.11 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 6,66,660 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far to 186.30 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

