TN records 22 fresh coronavirus cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:15 IST
Tamil Nadu recorded 22 new coronavirus cases on Friday taking the overall caseload to 34,53,210 while no fatalities were reported, the Health department said.

One person who returned from the United Kingdom was among the fresh infections recorded today. The UK returnee underwent an RT-PCR test at the Chennai airport and his samples returned positive.

Among those who have tested positive in the last 24 hours include 12 men and 10 women, according to a bulletin.

With 24 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged, the total recoveries rose to 34,14,957.

The number of fatalities remain at 38,025, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases stood at 228.

Among the 38 districts, Chennai is the lone district that accounted for the maximum number of 12 cases with equal number of persons getting discharged today.

About 30 districts registered nil cases while Madurai and Tiruvallur reported two cases each. The active cases in the state capital remain at 92.

Including 17,133 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of specimens examined so far has increased to 6,59,08,398.

