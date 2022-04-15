Teenager critically injured in MP's Khargone violence regains consciousness, docs say condition improving

The 16-year-old boy who had suffered a serious head injury after being injured in violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami procession has regained consciousness and is showing improvement, according to doctors treating him. The teenager, Shivam Shukla, who was in a coma for five days in the Intensive Care Unit of the CHL Hospital in Indore has been taken off the ventilator and will take a few more days to recover, doctors said.

"He (Shivam) is out of danger now. He was on a breathing machine but he is out of the ventilator now. He is able to follow simple instructions now. Complete recovery will take some time. We hope that he will be shifted to the general ward from ICU in a few days," Dr Nikhilesh Jain of CHL Hospital told ANI. Earlier on Friday, state minister Tulsi Ram Silawat visited CHL hospital to enquire about the health of the teenager.

Silawat assured the family members that the state government will take care of the treatment of Shivam. He said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is monitoring the matter and will not allow any shortfall in Shivam's treatment. "I met his family. The doctor said it will be a gradual recovery. Chief Minister sent me here. His family would not face any issues. The government will take care of treatment," the Minister told ANI.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. (ANI)

